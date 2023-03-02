Bengals don’t expect Clark Harris to return and compete with Cal Adomitis

Cincinnati Bengals special teams coorinator Darrin Simmons just sort of confirmed what most expected about a key component of his unit.

Speaking with reporters at the scouting combine, Simmons said that he doesn’t expect veteran long-snapper Clark Harris to come back and compete for the starting job, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

The Bengals re-signed Cal Adomitis on February 22, signaling the complete shift to the younger player who took over after Week 1 last season and started the remainder of the year.

Harris had previously said he didn’t want to end his career on an injury, but the Bengals have signaled it will at least be a competition if he ends up deciding to come back and compete as opposed to retiring.

