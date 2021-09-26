Bengals dominate Steelers, get first win in Pittsburgh since 2015

Over the years, the annual trip to Pittsburgh hasn't been kind or all that memorable for the Cincinnati Bengals. They'd either run into a relentless Steelers defense or get run over and picked apart by Pittsburgh's offense.

Not this year.

On Sunday, in front of a Heinz Field crowd that became quiet as the game went on, the Bengals flipped that recent history and dominated the Steelers, 24-10, securing Cincinnati's first win in Pittsburgh since 2015 and the second road win of Zac Taylor's coaching career.

The Bengals improve to 2-1 (1-0 AFC North) and the Steelers drop to 1-2 (0-1).

Quarterback Joe Burrow looked the part Sunday. He worked the ball downfield over the defense, dropped it underneath when it was necessary, and he even showed some elusiveness and confidence running despite last season's devastating knee injury.

Burrow finished 14 of 18 for 172 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a game that didn't produce a ton of stress on the second-year quarterback.

Defensively, the Bengals were active and aggressive. Until late in the fourth quarter when Pittsburgh was forced into its hurry-up offense, the Steelers only had one successful drive all game – a 15-play, 86-yard drive that chewed more than eight minutes off the clock and tied the game 7-7 with 1:09 left in the first half.

Any momentum mustered by that drive was quickly reversed before the break by Burrow and the Bengals' offense.

Aided by a roughing the passer penalty, Burrow went to the air three times in the first half's final minute and connected on all three, and it was a 19-yard toss to Mike Thomas that set up a deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow led Chase perfectly into the corner of the end zone, and Chase made a 34-yard grab for his third touchdown catch in as many weeks.

With a 14-7 lead, the Bengals started the second half with possession and put together a 10-play drive that ended with a 43-yard field goal from Evan McPherson that extended the lead, 17-7.

On Pittsburgh's ensuing possession, Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson picked off Ben Roethlisberger for the second time. That set up Burrow for a 9-yard shot to Chase, who caught four passes for 65 yards and two scores, to give the Bengals a 24-7 lead.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals dominate Steelers for first win in Pittsburgh since 2015