Bengals, Dolphins trade TD passes in second quarter

Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Teddy Bridgewater, who came on for the Fish when Tua Tagovailoa was injured, countered with a TD pass of his own before halftime.

First, Burrow, who was able to connect with his wideout for a 59-yard scoring play.

Bridgewater came on after the injury and was sharp. He was 6-for-7 for 71 yards and the score.

The TD came on a shovel pass to running back Chase Edmonds, who fought his way into the end zone.

Bridgewater shovels it to Edmonds who gets in for the TD 🚨 The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime.#MIAvsCIN pic.twitter.com/JJtRIARWI6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 30, 2022

The halftime score was 14-12 as Jason Sanders hit an upright with his PAT attempt.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire