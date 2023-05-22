Bengals didn’t spend much on UDFA class this year

The Cincinnati Bengals signed an extensive list of undrafted free agents this year, yet the final tally from a sending perspective says the team didn’t spend all that much while doing so.

According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, the Bengals threw out just $35,000 in guaranteed cash at undrafted free agents after the draft.

The small cash spend on UDFAs doesn’t come as a shocker given the lack of major needs across the roster. Positions like wideout, running back and even punter that could have been big UDFA targets for the team instead got addressed with actual draft picks.

After all, Bengals personnel have been adamant they didn’t really miss on any targets or wants during the draft itself. As such, the cost-effective UDFA class centered on adding deep depth to spots like running back and the defensive line.

Most guaranteed money given to 2023 UDFAs:

1. KC—$1.1225M

2. NYJ—$1.0455M

3. PHI—$918k

4. NO—$845k

5. NYG—$804k

6. ARI—$799k

7. CLE—$705k

8. DAL—$573k Least:

32. CIN—$35k

31. PIT—$41.5k

30. SEA—$62.5k

29. GB—$80.5k

28. BUF—$104.5k

27. CHI—$107k

26. LAR—$116.5k

25. SF—$130k — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 16, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

6 easiest games on Bengals' schedule DJ Turner praises fellow Bengals rookie Charlie Jones after college battle Bengals stars show up big in early 2023 fantasy football rankings

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire