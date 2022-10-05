Cincinnati is getting healthier on defense.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that defensive end Khalid Kareem and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt have been designated to return from injured reserve and are cleared to practice.

Both players went on IR on Sept. 1. Kareem is coming back from a hamstring injury and Taylor-Britt from core muscle surgery.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Kareem appeared in seven games last season with one start. He picked up nine total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

The Bengals play the Ravens in Week Five on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals designate Khalid Kareem, Cam Taylor-Britt to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk