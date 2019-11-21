Bengals designate Darius Phillips to return from injured reserve

The Bengals used the first of their two injured reserve return slots to bring wide receiver John Ross back to the active roster and they announced how they’ll use the second on on Thursday.

They’ve designated cornerback Darius Phillips for return. Phillips will be able to start practicing with the team on Thursday and they have a 21-day window to evaluate him in practice before they’ll have to activate him or shut him down for the year.

Phillips injured his knee in Week Three against the Bills and went on injured reserve that week. He will be able to play in Week 13.

Phillips was a fifth-round pick last year. He had 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games as a rookie and had his first career interception before hurting his knee earlier this year.