Bengals depth chart before 2023 NFL draft
The Cincinnati Bengals changed the depth chart dramatically during free agency, losing players and adding a bunch of new faces in the process.
That depth chart is about to change in a big way again during next week’s 2023 NFL draft.
On paper, the Bengals are expected to add a name at tight end, cornerback, along the offensive line and at a variety of other positions.
For now, we thought it would be fun to step back and take a look at the current depth chart, starting first and foremost with quarterback, another spot the Bengals are almost guaranteed to add another name, either in the draft or free agency right after.
Here’s a positional breakdown of the depth cart right now.
For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.
Quarterback
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Jake Browning
Running back
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Joe Mixon
Backups: Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
Wide receiver
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
WR1: Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan, Kwamie Lassiter II
Slot: Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin
WR2: Tee Higgins, Trent Taylor
Tight end
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Starter: Irv Smith Jr.
Backup: Devin Asiasi, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers
Offensive line
Syndication: The Enquirer
LT: Orlando Brown Jr., Jackson Carman, D’Ante Smith, Devin Cochran
LG: Cordell Volson, Max Scharping, Nate Gilliam
C: Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Ben Brown
RG: Alex Cappa, Max Scharping
RT: La’el Collins, Jonah Williams, Cody Ford, Hakeem Adeniji
Defensive line
Syndication: The Enquirer
LDE: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Jeff Gunter, Owen Carney
3T: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele
NT: D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T),
Domenique Davis
RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Tarell Basham, Raymond Johnson III
Linebacker
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Cornerback
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Sidney Jones IV,
Marvell Tell III
NCB: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis
Safety
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Special Teams
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
LS: Cal Adomitis
KR: Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
PR: Trent Taylor, Tyler Boyd