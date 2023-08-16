Bengals' defensive starters expected to play against Falcons in 2nd preseason game

Get ready to see several Bengals’ defensive starters on Friday night when Cincinnati travels to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Safety Nick Scott and cornerback Mike Hilton said they will be playing a series or two against the Falcons. It’s unclear if the offensive starters will play without quarterback Joe Burrow, but center Ted Karras said he is preparing as if he is.

More: The Bengals' D-Line has been the top position group at training camp

The Bengals started the 2022 season 0-2 and head coach Zac Taylor fielded many questions about his preseason approach of traditionally not playing starters. Hilton believes the lack of reps in the preseason played a role in the start last season and it’s why he’s looking forward to suiting up on Friday night.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is expected to get some reps in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday night.

“Even though it might be a series or two, I’m excited to get out there,” Hilton said. “It will be big for us. Us not playing last year we started out 0-2, I feel like that had something to do with it. I feel like getting these reps, especially as a unit, will be good for us and get us prepared for the season."

Safety Dax Hill was the only starter to see time in the Bengals’ first preseason game. This decision was due to Hill’s lack of reps at the position in his rookie season. Now, he’ll get a chance to get game reps playing next to Scott, Cincinnati’s new safety tandem.

The Bengals' game starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' defensive starters expected to play against Falcons Aug. 18