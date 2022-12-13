Bengals defensive star should be top of Jaguars wish list, says The Athletic

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a rising young talent at safety in second-year player Andre Cisco, but should the team invest at the position to pair him with a different veteran in 2023 and beyond? Bo Wulf of The Athletic think so.

In the latest edition of his power rankings, Wulf listed one player that should be atop each team’s free agency wish list. For the Jaguars — who he ranked 17th — Wulf said Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III would be a perfect addition to the team in the offseason.

At the moment, safety looks like one of the deepest positions in free agency, with Bates joining starters such as Nick Scott, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Vonn Bell, Julian Love, Marcus Epps, Juan Thornhill, Terrell Edmunds and Nasir Adderley. Even if it’s a notoriously difficult position for which to project scheme change, that feels like good news for a Jaguars team that ranks 30th in pass defense, by DVOA, and has already poured so many resources into the pass rush. Bates is playing on the franchise tag and it’s hard to imagine Cincinnati doubling down at this point. And after beating the Titans in Nashville for the first time in a decade, the Jaguars must feel like their luck is finally turning around (just ask Zay Jones).

Bates, 25, is a fifth-year starter in the Bengals secondary, who has 13 career interceptions and earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2020.

Last year, Bates played a significant role in Cincinnati reaching Super Bowl LVI, recording an interception on the first play of a Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans, as well as an interception in the end zone during the Super Bowl.

After the season, the Bengals retained Bates with the franchise tag, but a long-term deal for the safety looks difficult with the team aiming to keep its offensive core of Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd together.

The Jaguars presumably see Cisco as a long-term piece in the secondary, but may not feel the same way about fellow starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who is due to count over $10 million against the team’s salary cap in each of the next two seasons. By cutting Jenkins in the offseason, Jacksonville would save $6.25 million in space for 2023 and $8.75 million in 2024.

Story continues

Jenkins, 28, has been a solid player in the Jacksonville secondary, but far from a great one. In two seasons with the Jaguars, he has one interception with two forced fumbles.

Bates would present an opportunity for the Jaguars to upgrade their secondary, but putting him No. 1 on their wish list might be a stretch. Among impending free agents who could fill positions of greater need are Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, and Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire