The Bengals’ defense made a loud statement after trading blows with the Packers

The regular season hasn’t even started yet, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is already tired of the questions that it has been hearing all offseason.

How will they replace safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell? Can a younger Bengals’ defense be as versatile in 2023? Can the defense keep that same edge that carried it last season when the group called Tom Brady old, called out Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, danced in the end zone in Buffalo and referred to Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead Stadium?

During Wednesday’s joint practice against the Green Bay Packers, the Bengals’ defense started to show that the answer is yes with leaping pass breakups, vicious tackles for loss, a pick six, a few punches thrown and even more trash talk. A few veterans thought that the Bengals’ defense had one of its best practices in years after the Packers struggled getting first downs all day.

“We wanted to showcase all of the work we’ve put in, and we did a pretty good job,” Bengals safety Dax Hill said. “We were on the same page, and we were having fun. It was a great day against the Packers. We’ve shown that we can cover anyone. There’s no limit to our defense. We have one of the best fronts in the league. Then with our back 7, it’s the best of both worlds. We’re one big group. It’s going to be a great season for all of us.”

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) intercepts the ball from a Green Bay Packer player during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

In its best opportunity before the start of the season, the Bengals’ swaggering defense showed that it’s back. Even though middle linebacker Logan Wilson missed practice with an injury, the Bengals’ defense shined.

The loudest statement took place when defensive tackle DJ Reader, linebacker Germaine Pratt and a few other Bengals got into a fight during practice with some Packers’ offensive linemen.

After practice, one Bengals player thought that Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was tired of going up against the Bengals’ defensive line and wanted to quit that day’s practice. After a second skirmish with Reader, Jenkins was removed from practice.

DJ Reader on what happened in the scuffle with Elgton Jenkins pic.twitter.com/Mv8MCSxkMP — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

Even more important was the statement that the Bengals’ defense made just about every time Packers quarterback Jordan Love dropped back in the pocket.

Against the Bengals’ first-team defense, the Packers only made a few significant plays. For nearly the entire practice, the Bengals forced Love to check the ball down or make a short throw to a receiver crossing right in front of him near the line of scrimmage.

“I think probably the underrated portion of our defense is how smart they are,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “They can make adjustments at the drop of the hat because they've played together for so many years. They're all so smart. It's really frustrating as a play caller on offense, sometimes when you practice against the same team over and over and over. And they do such a good job in so many areas.”

Cincinnati Bengals Lou Anarumo talks with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hill and Nick Scott, the Bengals’ new starters at safety, were all over the field and filled similar responsibilities to what Bates and Bell did last season. Even more than Bates and Bell, Hill and Scott are interchangeable. Bates usually was the safety in zone coverage over the top, but Hill and Scott both fill that role often.

Scott said that there were no glaring mistakes in the secondary and too many big highlights to remember. Hill broke up a pass over the middle in tight man coverage, and he was the Bengals’ best defender against tight ends while facing a Packers team that features their tight ends.

Scott broke up a play with a blitz, made a physical tackle in the backfield against the run, made a big tackle against a receiver over the middle of the field and played consistent zone coverage.

Throughout training camp, the Bengals’ new safeties have checked every box that the defense was looking for.

“What can’t those guys do?” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “They can cover. They can hit. They’re smart. They’re very communicative. They make sure the whole defense is talking. Nick is yelling over here and Dax is yelling over there. We need that. We’re a noisy defense. We need that with our leaders at safety.”

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts to a defensive play during the team’s training camp practice, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The highlight of the day took place when Hill and Scott were both in coverage over the middle of the field and Love thought that he had a chance to complete a deep ball. Love unleashed a high-arcing pass down the field, and Taylor-Britt and rookie cornerback DJ Turner II raced to break it up. They’re two of the faster cornerbacks in the NFL, and they arrived at the ball so quickly that they each surprised each other, collided and couldn’t complete the interception.

Still, the play showed the impact that the improved speed in the Bengals’ secondary can make.

“You need guys back there like that, and DJ keeps making plays,” Taylor-Britt said. “Our speed is crazy. It’s unreal. We all have good numbers, but our game speed is even faster. It’s wild.”

Turner made the biggest mistake of the day. He got beat badly on a double move by Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who broke free and made a touchdown catch deep down the sideline. On that play, Turner said that he learned his lesson to not sit on routes. Taylor-Britt had a few “don’t do that again” moments in games last season, and Turner got one on Wednesday.

Turner made up for his mistake. He broke up two passes, and he also won a one-on-one matchup against Doubs on a goal-line fade to end a Packers red zone drive.

“He’s a competitor, no matter what,” Hill said. “No matter who he’s going against, he’s going to give it his best. That has been on display the whole time he has been here. I’m excited for him.”

The weak link on the Bengals’ defense on Wednesday was veteran cornerback Sidney Jones IV, who has taken most of the first-team reps in the place of rehabbing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Most of Love’s big throws came with Jones in coverage. When the Packers needed a first down, especially in a two-minute drill, Love targeted the receiver who Jones was defending.

As Jones was struggling, the Bengals’ coaching staff decided to rotate Turner in more frequently, and Turner took advantage of the opportunity. Awuzie will likely be back in the starting lineup for Week 1, but Turner looks like the Bengals’ best option to be their first cornerback off the bench.

Up front, the Bengals’ defensive line was even more impressive than the secondary. Reader said that he had one of his best practices with the Bengals. He shoved back multiple blockers against the run, consistently broke through the middle of the pocket and regularly forced Love to scramble.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) takes the field during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had his best practice of training camp. After one of his many sacks, Hendrickson pointed to Love to talk trash and celebrate his big day. On a few third downs, the Bengals lined up Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard at defensive end with Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai rushing up the middle to create an instantly dangerous pass rush.

After practice, one of the starters on the Bengals’ defense said that he wished the Bengals played the Packers during the regular season because he knew that the Bengals would beat them.

This new version of the Bengals’ defense will have to prove themselves all season, but their first test run against another team couldn’t have gone any better.

“Today showed we’re a poised group,” Taylor-Britt said. “I don’t see a lot of things getting to us. We don’t allow a lot of deep balls. We keep everything in front of us. We don’t give up penalties. We harp on our technique. And we’re physical.”

