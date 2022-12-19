Bengals defenders dunk on Tom Brady’s ‘fairly tough defense’ comment after 4 turnovers
Heading into Sunday’s game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers evidently gave the Cincinnati Bengals defense some bulletin board material, calling their unit “fairly tough.”
After forcing the GOAT to turn the ball over four times in the third quarter as they mounted a furious comeback, a handful of Bengals defenders made sure to reference Brady’s remarks in their own postgame reactions:
"We just knew we were a fairly tough defense." BJ Hill with continued tongue-in-cheek with Tom Brady after Bengals win. pic.twitter.com/4VwtQehEur
#RuleTheJungle CB Eli Apple takes a shot at #GoBucs QB Tom Brady’s comments made on his podcast last week regarding the Bengals defense
"He was fairly okay but not good enough to win."-@EliApple
BJ HILL with nice shot at Tom Brady "We're fairly tough" on defense. Bengals walk in winners again. pic.twitter.com/rt8oGok8rD
