Bengals defenders already noticing Mike Gesicki at practice

The Cincinnati Bengals will throw new looks into the offense this season built around the idea of going more under center.

That much was obvious when the team added tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency, with his projected use often coming from the slot previously manned by Tyler Boyd.

As OTAs get underway, Bengals defenders like Mike Hilton have certainly seen the difference in the offense already — and are even impressed with Gesicki.

“We saw a lot of 12 today,” Hilton said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I think they’ll mix it up a lot. Gesicki, that’s a big slot receiver. So you get that 11 look. We know he can play on the line, But when he makes his money, he’s split out getting those matchups. Obviously, he’s a big receiver. He’s not really a burner, but really savvy in his routes. His length is a problem. I feel he fits in perfectly.”

Gesicki, at least early this spring, has popped up in plenty of double tight-end looks with the likes of Drew Sample or Tanner Hudson, as expected.

But there’s a newfound flexibility to the offense thanks to his presence, too. On paper, the team figures to use plenty of Ja’Marr Chase in the slot to create mismatches.

Granted, the team won’t show its entire hand in early June. But the offense that features Zac Taylor stepping back this spring continues to look different, with defenders confirming it.

