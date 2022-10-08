Bengals defender has perfect description for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tall task any time they encounter Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, just like during the Week 5 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

To prep for that encounter, the Bengals actually rolled out rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt as Lamar Jackson in practice.

And CTB had a funny — and pretty accurate description for Jackson when talking about the experience.

“I watched a lot of Lamar my senior year,” Taylor-Britt said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He’s a real quarterback, he’s in the NFL for a reason. He’s a true athlete and you’ve got to give him that … He’s like a Madden character.”

Fair enough — Jackson is back to playing at an MVP level this year with a 65.0 completion percentage on 893 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus another 316 yards and two scores on the ground while averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

As for CTB, he was a quarterback in high school, so he was more qualified than most might expect for the role. But as the Bengals have found out in the past, there’s really only one Jackson.

