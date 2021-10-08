Running back Joe Mixon hasn’t practiced at all this week because of an ankle injury, but the Bengals aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that Mixon will work out on Saturday and the team will make a decision at that time about his status for Sunday.

Mixon hurt his ankle in last Thursday’s win over the Jaguars and Taylor said early this week that his outlook was day-to-day. Samaje Perine would be in line to start if the team determines Mixon is not well enough to play.

Taylor also said that wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to play after missing two games with a shoulder injury and that cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) is fine after going from fully participating in Wednesday’s practice to a limited workout on Thursday.

Bengals to decide on Joe Mixon’s status after Saturday workout originally appeared on Pro Football Talk