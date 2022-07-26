  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals will debut white alternate helmets on primetime vs. Dolphins

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cincinnati Bengals issued a hype video to reveal the first time they will wear the newly announced alternate white helmets.

In the creative, must-watch video, the team reveals that it will wear the white alternates with their color rush look on September 29 during “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins.

That was one of the obvious dates for the Bengals to roll out the new look, as it’s when they will enshrine the newest members of the team’s Ring of Honor. 

The video hints that the game will be a “white out” for fans and also hints that there are more announcements to come. League rules permit the Bengals to wear the alternate helmets up to three times, but it’s the same as wearing an alternate jersey, so they have to carefully pick and choose their spots.

List

Madden NFL 23: Ratings for every Bengals player

Recommended Stories