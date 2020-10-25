Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap offers house for sale after loss to Browns, fight with coach

Carlos Dunlap appears to be done with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end has spent his entire 11-season career with the Bengals, but seemed to reach his breaking point with the franchise on Sunday.

The Bengals lost a tight game to the rival Cleveland Browns as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for five touchdowns against the Cincinnati defense.

As time wound down, cameras caught Dunlap in a sideline argument with the coaching staff.

Dunlap lost his starting job earlier this season and wrote on Instagram Saturday “I don’t got time for this” alongside a whiteboard image of the Bengals depth chart.

The 31-year-old failed to record a tackle in Sunday’s loss. Immediately after the game, he announced on Twitter that his house is for sale. “Serious inquiries only.”

~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!



The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3. Dunlap is making clear that he wants to be a part of it.

