Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap offers house for sale after loss to Browns, fight with coach

Carlos Dunlap appears to be done with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end has spent his entire 11-season career with the Bengals, but seemed to reach his breaking point with the franchise on Sunday.
The Bengals lost a tight game to the rival Cleveland Browns as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for five touchdowns against the Cincinnati defense.
As time wound down, cameras caught Dunlap in a sideline argument with the coaching staff.
This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020
Dunlap lost his starting job earlier this season and wrote on Instagram Saturday “I don’t got time for this” alongside a whiteboard image of the Bengals depth chart.
The 31-year-old failed to record a tackle in Sunday’s loss. Immediately after the game, he announced on Twitter that his house is for sale. “Serious inquiries only.”
~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!— Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) October 25, 2020
Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3. Dunlap is making clear that he wants to be a part of it.
