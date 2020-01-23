Bengals DC Lou Anarumo on No. 1 pick: A good QB can help the defense

The Bengals weren’t particularly good on either side of the ball during the 2019 season, which explains why they own the first overall pick in April’s draft.

Assuming they keep the pick, the expectation is that they are going to use it on quarterback Joe Burrow and leave defensive needs for later parts of the draft. The team says nothing’s been decided, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t sound like he’s planning to make a big push for an addition to his side of the ball.

“A good quarterback can help the defense, too,” Anarumo said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll see how it goes. We haven’t gotten there yet, but we’ll make the best decisions for the organization for sure.”

Anarumo said the Bengals “have to do much better in the run game and explosive plays” when they get back on the field in 2020. As things look now, they’ll be doing that without a first-round addition to the group.