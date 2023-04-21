Bengals say Dax Hill playing all over defense will help at S in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill was all over the field last year, though not necessarily in a good way.

Rather than getting to learn his long-term position during his first pro year, Hill shuffled around to spots like the slot and both safety spots while Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell soaked up all the starter’s snaps.

But that’s something defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo says will really pay off for Hill when he slides into the starting safety role in 2023.

“I think just getting him down to one position will help,” Anarumo said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “But now that he’s been exposed to a bunch of different things, I think his overall knowledge will be beneficial because of what he did last year.”

Hill? He’s agreeing with the line of thinking: “It’s just regular football. It’s not a huge adjustment. I think (moving around) help me get an understanding of the defense. It’s only going to help me this year.”

Hill played just 131 snaps last year, though two of his big plays (the game-securing pass breakup in New Orleans and breaking up a Buffalo touchdown in the playoffs) were hints of the huge playmaking ability he flashed in the preseason.

Now free to play his natural role, it’s only safe to presume his snaps all over the alignments will help him better understand things as he moves into a leadership role.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire