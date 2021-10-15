Bengals’ D’Ante Smith to IR, needs surgery for torn meniscus

Cincinnati Bengals rookie guard D’Ante Smith will head to injured reserve so he can undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

It’s a stunning turn of events for the fourth-round rookie, who just earlier this week looked like he’d get his first career start while fellow rookie Jackson Carman sat inactive on the COVID list.

Fast forward to Friday, Smith missed two days of practice with a knee injury and Carman has been re-activated and cleared to start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Zac Taylor confirmed the injury and surgery, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Smith, a promising high-upside prospect who might just have starter potential, will be out through at least next month’s bye week.

For Week 6, if Carman can’t go for some reason, it will be sixth-rounder Trey Hill making the start at right guard.

