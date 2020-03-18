The Bengals spent some money yesterday, and are quickly getting rid of the guys they spent on last year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bengals are releasing guard John Miller.

They signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million contract last March, and the former Bills guard started 13 games for them last year.

But as with cornerback B.W. Webb earlier this morning, last year’s gems make way for the new ones, after the Bengals splashed a bunch of money on D.J. Reader and Trae Waynes Tuesday.

Bengals cutting guard John Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk