Bengals cutting cornerback B.W. Webb
The Bengals spent their money yesterday, they’re pulling some back today.
According to Josina Anderson of ESPN.com, the Bengals are cutting cornerback B.W. Webb.
The move clears his $3.5 million off the books, though he’ll still count $1 million in dead money.
The 30-year-old could return to the team later at a reduced rate. He started 12 games for them last year, and came back from a broken arm to play in a cast.
The Bengals swapped out a few corners yesterday, signing Trae Waynes and losing free agent Darqueze Dennard to the Jaguars.
