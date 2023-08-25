Bengals cut Tarell Basham

Defensive end Tarell Basham won't be making the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced Basham's release on Friday morning. They did not make a corresponding move to add a player to the roster.

Basham signed with the Bengals in April. He did not play in either of the team's first two preseason games.

Basham entered the NFL as a Colts third-round pick in 2017. He played 16 games for Indianapolis before moving on to the Jets as a waiver claim in his second season. He remained with the Jets through 2020 and played for the Cowboys and Titans over the last two seasons.

In 82 career games, Basham has 128 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.