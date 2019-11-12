Bengals cut Preston Brown

In March the Bengals re-signed linebacker Preston Brown to a three-year, $16.5 million contract. That did not go well.

Today the Bengals released Brown, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

That shows that the contract was a big mistake: He’ll end up counting more than $6 million against the Bengals’ salary cap after playing half a season.

Brown was a starter all season until Sunday, when he came off the bench for the first time all season, and played more on special teams than on defense. Clearly, he wasn’t meeting expectations.

Brown will now go on waivers, where he’s available to any team that wants to pick up the balance of his 2019 base salary, which is about $400,000.