A lot of players hear bad news on NFL cutdown day and many of them likely take that personally.

That may be the case for one player in particular on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bengals are waiving guard Michael Jordan.

Jordan was a 2019 fourth-round pick who started 19 games over his first two seasons and was listed as the right guard on the Bengals’ unofficial depth chart, but Xavier Su'a-Filo started in front of Joe Burrow in the preseason finale. Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Bengals also had trade discussions involving Jordan in recent days.

Quinton Spain, 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman and 2021 fourth-round pick D'Ante Smith look set to join Su’a-Filo on the initial 53-man roster.

Bengals cut Michael Jordan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk