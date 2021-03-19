Bengals cut Geno Atkins after big trip to free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have decided to end the Geno Atkins era.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the move Friday after a big trip to free agency. Cincinnati added free-agent offensive tackle Riley Reiff earlier that morning and also announced the release of Bobby Hart.

Now 32, Atkins appeared in just eight games last year while battling a shoulder injury. The combination of age, fit and a huge cap number meant he was an obvious cut or trade candidate this offseason as the franchise re-tools the roster for the long-term.

Atkins joined the Bengals in 2010 via the fourth round and has since gone on to be one of the best players in franchise history while, alongside Aaron Donald in Los Angeles, re-shaping how the NFL thinks about pressure up the middle from linemen. He has posted 76 sacks since 2010, made eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All Pros and was part of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

