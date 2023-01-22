Bengals crush Bills to set up rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals did more than neutralize the Buffalo Bills.

They crushed the AFC East champions, 27-10, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals will go to Arrowhead Stadium and face the Kansas City Chiefs on January 29 with a spot in the Super Bowl in the line.

That erased the possibility of a game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the Bills and Chiefs.

The streaking Bengals were not happy they were disrespected when it came to deciding whether they would be involved in the venue for the AFC Championship.

Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a score.

Joe Burrow limited the effectiveness of the Bills pass rush with quick passes; the opposite held true for Josh Allen and the Bengals pass rush. Time to Throw vs Pressure Rate: 🔸 Burrow: 2.50 seconds, 21.6% QBP

🔹 Allen: 3.20 seconds, 39.5% QBP#CINvsBUF | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1Eq8IGsYbg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2023

This was a thorough beatdown from start to finish, Cincinnati surged to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never was headed.

For Buffalo, it was a disappointing end to the season that started with the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.

Bills DB Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on January 2 in a game against the Bengals, watched from a suite at Highmark Stadium.

The Rematch. 📺: #CINvsKC — Sunday, Jan. 29 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/QC5bFmHrrh — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

