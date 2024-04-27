Bengals ‘coveted’ Jer’Zhan Newton but cost to trade up was too high

Jer’Zhan Newton was a very common mock draft target for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

As it usually happens, the draft didn’t pan out that way — Newton came off the board at No. 36 overall to Washington, just five picks into Friday’s second round.

But it does sound like the Bengals were tracking Newton’s movements closely.

This blurb from Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com hints that the price to move up in that mid-30s range was simply too steep:

In order to get him, they had to wait 10 excruciating picks after Braden Fiske became the fourth D-Tackle to go in five selections. The guy they coveted, Illinois’ Johhny Newton, was too far to go get and was gone by the fourth pick of the day at No. 36.

The writeup does stress that eventual 49th pick Kris Jenkins was a massive target for the front office, too. In fact, Bengals personnel were more than happy to admit in post-pick pressers that they were sweating a lot while waiting to see if the Michigan standout would fall.

To address life post-DJ Reader, the Bengals grabbed Jenkins and then McKinnley Jackson at No. 97, though what’s interesting is none really appear to offer the pass-rush that Newton can from the middle.

Either way, it sounds like Newton will be one of those what if? narratives to watch in the coming years.

