Bengals could win big on draft day if Jets trade Sam Darnold

An offseason filled with blockbuster trades could only work to help the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals could easily benefit from the trade sending Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff.

And the Bengals could reap the benefits of the New York Jets trading Sam Darnold, too.

Those Jets continue to receive trade calls for Darnold, though they remain undecided on what will happen. As NFL fans know, that indecision changes in a hurry when the right offer arrives.

With Stafford off the market, the offers only figure to get better. Quarterback-needy teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers figure to still be in the mix. Those Jets have a new head coach with Robert Saleh and Darnold has flirted with bust status, but other teams could do worse than acquiring a third-overall pick who might just need a change of sceneary.

All of that stands to help the Bengals because the Jets will suddenly put that No. 2 overall pick to use on a quarterback. With four passers looking like first-round prospects and two gone in the first two picks, the Bengals could end up getting a ton of calls on that fifth pick.

And even if it doesn’t help spur a trade-down scenario for the Bengals, two quarterbacks gone and teams potentially jumping ahead of them for another just means the top non-quarterback prospects will fall to them. Having the pick of Penei Sewell, Ja’Marr Chase and a handful of others is nothing but a good problem to have.

Like other spots with potential movement, the New York Jets are a big one to watch for Bengals fans. If chaos there means more stability on the offensive line and/or wins via a draft trade down, it only helps the rebuild.

