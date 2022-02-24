Bengals could target Ravens center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, per report

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals could target Ravens center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, per report
The Cincinnati Bengals could look within the AFC North in free agency to help fix Joe Burrow’s offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bengals could look at Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman, 27, was a sixth-round pick in 2018 who has only missed three games since entering the league. Last year, he allowed just three sacks over 1,100-plus sacks, earning a 73.3 PFF grade. Last season was his first time starting at center.

While current starting center Trey Hopkins is the second-best starter on the unit right now for the Bengals, it’s clear the team will look at upgrading all five spots.

Should they net a player like Bozeman, he or Hopkins could always kick to a guard spot.

