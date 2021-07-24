Bengals could still get a visit from free-agent WR Dede Westbrook

Free-agent wideout Dede Westbrook says he could have a workout with the Cincinnati Bengals soon if meetings with other teams don’t go as planned.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press caught up with Westbrook, who told him he might work out with teams like the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in addition to the Bengals:

“Free-agent WR Dede Westbrook said his agent is handling contract terms and he didn’t give any desired numbers. It sounds like #Vikings can land him with good offer Saturday. If not, he’ll work out with Seattle. He said he still might also go in for workouts with 49ers and Bengals”

This isn’t the first time the Bengals have been linked to Westbrook this offseason. In May, a report said the Bengals had contact with him.

For now, Westbrook will meet with the Minnesota Vikings. But if he doesn’t get a deal there, he could work his way toward Cincinnati. He only played in two games last year but has some big upside worth exploring — he scored nine touchdowns over four seasons and is still just 27 years old.

Free-agent WR Dede Westbrook said his agent is handling contract terms and he didn't give any desired numbers. It sounds like #Vikings can land him with good offer Saturday. If not, he'll work out with Seattle. He said he still might also go in for workouts with 49ers and Bengals — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 23, 2021

List