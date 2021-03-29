Bengals could net notable compensatory draft pick for losing Carl Lawson in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals stand to gain an additional draft pick in the future after losing Carl Lawson in free agency.

According to comp-pick expert Nick Korte of Over the Cap, the fourth-round compensatory pick the Bengals are slated to get right now due to the loss of Lawson becomes a third-round pick if he plays a bigger role in New York.

Considering Lawson has a career snap count of 43.2 percent, that seems in the cards — the Jets didn’t pay him $45 million over three years to play him on less than 50 percent of the defense’s snaps.

Meaning, it’s rather safe to pencil in the Bengals getting a third-rouder for Lawson. That still might not be an easy pill to swallow if the Trey Hendrickson gamble doesn’t work out, but it’s better than nothing.

For now, the Bengals only have one comp pick on the board after another active trip to free agency.

