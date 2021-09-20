Bengals could go with Jackson Carman as Xavier Su’a-Filo battles injury

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals might not have a choice but to throw second-round rookie guard Jackson Carman into the lineup for the team’s Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that starting guard Xavier Su’a-Filo is day-to-day with a leg injury.

It was already worth wondering if the Bengals were going to consider a change along the offensive line like this anyway. Su’a-Filo was one of the worst-graded players for a line that posted miserable grades across the board during the team’s loss to Chicago.

Carman was more of a developmental prospect than the Bengals anticipated after making him a second-round pick. But Bengals coaches have consistently said they’re happy with his progress and that he’d be the first guy off the bench.

