Bengals could have interest in Texans free agent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals might target Houston Texans pass-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo when free agency opens this week.

Okoronkwo, who turns 28 next month, played the most snaps of his career last season with the Texans, putting up five sacks in the process.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler noted the Bengals could have eyes on him:

The Bengals are among the teams looking for edge rush help in free agency and could be one of the teams interested in Obo Okoronkwo if the Texans aren’t able to get him signed before the market opens.

Okoronkwo was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 but never cracked the 300-snap mark in Los Angeles. He played 517 in Houston last year and per PFF’s numbers, drummed up five sacks and a forced fumble on a 75.1 overall grade and 81.9 pass-rushing grade.

This is the sort of target the Bengals have been expected to look at in the draft or otherwise. While they can’t break the bank, coaches want to deepen the pass-rushing rotation on the ends and Okoronkwo would provide a nice boost, provided the price is right.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire