Bengals could be impacted by proposed NFLPA offseason changes

The Cincinnati Bengals could end up being impacted by decisions the league and NFLPA might make in the near future about the structure of offseasons.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association could propose a massive change to the offseason as soon as next year, removing voluntary work and starting training camp earlier, perhaps as soon as the middle of June.

The idea arrives at a time when the Bengals are currently at spring OTAs, which are voluntary and feature some big absences for the team.

Interestingly, the Bengals like to keep things light in the spring anyway, though the team might have some interesting thoughts about making training camp even longer in the heat before the season.

This is especially the case with the league already flirting with the idea of expanding to an 18-game season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already one of the faces of the league suggesting innovative ideas if the schedule adds an 18th game.

