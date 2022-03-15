Bengals could finish fast, perfect o-line rebuild with JC Tretter, La’el Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity in front of them to upgrade all four offensive line spots in the early stages of free agency, leaving the NFL draft itself as a best-player-available approach.

And it’s all thanks to the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

We’ve pounded the table for the Bengals to pull a trade for Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins. And now, it turns out the Cowboys might just up and cut him, which could make him a free agent the Bengals can sign right away.

Also a free agent? Browns center JC Tretter, a shocking release to free agency on Tuesday.

Tretter is 31 and a little older than what the Bengals usually like to sign. But the Browns only moved him because it saved more than $8 million in cap. He’s elite in pass-blocking (one sack allowed over, 1039 snaps last year) and hardly ever misses games.

The Bengals have the cap space necessary to add both guys, which would have the line looking like this:

LT — Jonah Williams

LG — Ted Karras

C — JC Tretter

RG — Alex Cappa

RT — La’el Collins

Keep in mind that while new free-agent arrival Ted Karras was probably signed to play center, he’s been even better in recent years as a left guard.

This probably doesn’t end up happening. Tretter, especially, could have a long list of teams going after him. Collins is also a wild card, given how weird it is nobody has traded for his affordable contract. And the Bengals have to worry about finding help at tight end and center, to mention notables.

But on paper, there’s a no-brainer of a way to upgrade all four of the spots that needed fixed before even getting to the draft.

