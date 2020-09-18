Bengals confirm C.J. Uzomah tore his Achilles

It looked like a torn Achilles for Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah on Thursday night and tests have confirmed that injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement at his Friday press conference. Uzomah went down in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 35-30 loss to the Browns.

Uzomah was off to a good start this season with eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game and was the first that quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown in the NFL.

Uzomah is signed through next season and has a non-guaranteed base salary of $4.5 million. He has 114 catches for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns since joining the Bengals as a fifth-round pick in 2015.

Drew Sample and Cethan Carter are the other tight ends in Cincinnati. They’ll likely get some company on the active roster in the coming days.

