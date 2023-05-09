Bengals compensatory picks projected after NFL draft

Another projection has the Cincinnati Bengals picking up multiple compensatory picks next offseason.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2023 NFL draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projects two comp picks for the Bengals:

Comp-pick analysis: For the first time since 2019, the Bengals should be receiving compensatory picks. Bates’ departure and Brown’s arrival should cancel each other out in the formula, but Cincinnati should receive a fifth- and sixth-rounder for its other losses.

The Bengals were initially projected to have as many as four comp picks after losing big names like Jessie Bates. Signings such as Orlando Brown Jr. negated the bigger picks, though.

Duke Tobin and the Bengals took a big departure from leaning into this comp pick process in recent years while spending big in free agency to remake the roster for the Zac Taylor era. This isn’t a reversal of priorities by any means, but more of a natural shift as the focus turns to extending that core instead of bringing in new players. Adding a few extra draft picks atop signing a name like Brown for the offensive line is a best-of-both-worlds approach.

Keep in mind the Bengals could get active in free agency again soon now that the comp pick process isn’t impacted by signings.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals' epic playoff TD vs. Ravens made Lamar Jackson almost break a TV Giovani Bernard comments again after announcing retirement Bengals' 2023 NFL draft class ranked top 5 in value

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire