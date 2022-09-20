Bengals coaches say Joe Burrow looks comfortable in pocket

To an outside observer, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t looked very comfortable over the course of his team’s 0-2 start.

Whether it’s simple preseason rust, the new offensive line, related to his appendix surgery at the start of training camp or some combination of factors, Burrow hasn’t exactly looked like his usual self.

But offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says Burrow has done well in pockets and attributes some of the issues to the defensive matchup.

“He’s looked fine, to me. There’s been moments he’s tried to extend some plays and find some ways to win,” Callahan said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “The rush plan the Cowboys had a lot of stunts, a lot of twists. Often he’d look good move off the first guy and here comes the second one on a looper or stunt. It usually was the second guy who got him. He looked comfortable moving. He’s seeing it well.”

There’s some give and take there, as certain plays it has been clear Burrow might not have seen a target shaking open before those second defenders get to him.

But the so-so performance of the line so far against two of the league’s best defensive lines certainly hasn’t helped things. Perhaps more concerning is how slow the offense starts before Burrow improves as a game continues.

No matter which way the debated hot topic goes, it’s pretty clear Bengals coaches aren’t all that concerned about the star quarterback.

