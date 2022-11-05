Bengals coaches explain lack of usage for RB Chris Evans

The Cincinnati Bengals face some interesting issues at the running back position.

For one, coaches aren’t thrilled with starter Joe Mixon in pass protection. And the team just doesn’t appear to have much of an interest in sophomore Chris Evans despite some notable explosiveness and big plays.

Last week during a loss to the Browns, Evans made a big play on a 26-yard catch down the sideline, then promptly played just one more snap the rest of the game.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan fielded questions on this subject and explained some of the usage.

“Samaje is probably, this year, in particular, one of the best pass protecting backs in football. He’s been phenomenal in that role,” Callahan said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “And so he’s got to take that role on third downs. And so Chris has there’s limited places for him to fit in. And those are the top two guys. We do have roles for him. We have more plays for him that we practice than they get called sometimes.

Callahan noted that on the 26-yard gain, Evans was matched up with a linebacker and the ball wouldn’t have gone his way if it had been a cornerback.

But detractors will understandably point out that the offense could try to find more looks for Evans in those types of situations and if necessary, reduce Mixon’s struggling workload.

At the same time, though, Evans is just unfortunate to sit on the depth chart behind Samaje Perine given the veteran’s skill in key areas. Barring something dramatic, it doesn’t sound like the Bengals will change things up anytime soon.

