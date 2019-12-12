Bengals coach Zac Taylor won't comment about Patriots videotaping investigation

The news of Patriots-affiliated photographers videotaping the Bengals' sideline went mainstream when Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor was asked about it Monday.

And though he only offered limited commentary - he said he was "aware there was an incident" and that "the league was investigating it" - the response turned into national headlines and easy jokes from Patriots haters across the country.

Taylor had another chance to offer his thoughts on the situation Thursday morning during a conference call with the New England media, but he stayed away from further commentary. Far, far away.

Here's the exchange:

Q: What are your general thoughts on the videotaping situation with the Patriots?

ZT: I have no comment on that.



Q: Some reports have said that you are livid about the situation. Is that true?

ZT: I have no comment on that.



Q: How much do you and your coaching staff use hand signals during games?

ZT:

I think, like any team, we communicate visually and verbally, depending on the environment we're in.

Q: Do you believe the Patriots' explanation for this situation?

ZT: I don't have any comment on any of that stuff.



Q: Has anyone from the Patriots organization reached out to you to clear the air?

ZT: I don't have any comment on any of that.



Q: Why do you believe it's in your best interest not to have any comment at any point on this ongoing incident that's affected your team?

ZT:

Because this is a tough opponent right now, and we're devoting all of our time to making sure we're prepared. And so that's where all of our focus has been on.

Q: Your time now is spent with us, though.

ZT: Yeah, it is. And I have no comment.



Q: Do you regret anything about how this all transpired?

ZT: No.



Well, that explains that. Or does it? According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Bengals employees were reportedly "livid" about the videotaping.

If Taylor really isn't letting this situation distract him from the task at hand, that's because it's already a big enough challenge for the first-year coach. His 1-12 Bengals are 10-point underdogs to the Patriots Sunday.

