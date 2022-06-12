Bengals coach raves about OL’s big three feeling different

As the Cincinnati Bengals wrap up their spring workouts and prepare for training camp next month, more and more we’re hearing about how their new-look offensive line is coming along nicely and going to make a major impact on the Bengals’ offense and the continuing growth of QB Joe Burrow.

The latest to discuss the group was offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, the son of offensive line guru Bill Callahan.

“The additions up front have been really impressive,” Callahan said. “A guy like LC looks like he’s supposed to look. They practice like they’re supposed to practice. Ted Karras has been really fun to be around. He’s dialed in. Seeing those guys, that feels different.”

“It all works together,” he adds, in regards to the upgraded line and its effect on how the offense will operate.

As Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson also notes in the article, one key here is the continuity between the coaches. Callahan is in his fourth year as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, the longest-tenured OC for the team since Bill Bratkowski spent ten years (2001-2010) in that role.

Having that familiarity for the roster along with the upgraded offensive line should provide plenty of hope as the team hopes to play in Arizona in February.

