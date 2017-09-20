Bengals coach Marvin Lewis warns players about their job security

The Bengals are 0-2 so far this season after failing to score a touchdown during their first eight quarters of play.

Cincinnati subsequently fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after losing 13-9 to the Texans in Week 2, but head coach Marvin Lewis thinks it's time the players started taking responsibility.

"I told the players on Monday morning: This is not magic," Lewis said Wednesday, via USA Today Sports. "You have to do the work — offense, defense and special teams all alike. We all got Kenny out of here — not Kenny, we did.

"And they've got to understand that. They're part of that. And the next time they look around, there will be different guys sitting there."

The Bengals are currently 27th in the NFL in yards per game (258). Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in a Week 1 shutout loss to the Ravens.

Dalton was better Week 2, but still failed to throw a touchdown while leading Cincinnati to just nine points.





Lewis, who is in the final year of his contract, has also been on the hot seat lately, due to his lack of postseason success. He now has to get his team headed in the right direction Sunday against the Packers at Lambeau Field.