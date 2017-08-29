Bengals coach Marvin Lewis defends Vontaze Burfict: 'He's changed'

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis does not think linebacker Vontaze Burfict deserves to be suspended for his hit to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in the second week of the preseason.

Burfict received a five-game suspension for his hit on a play in which Sherman was not the intended receiver. He hit the Chiefs fullback within five yards, but Sherman was not facing in Burfict's direction and while the hit did come in the chest area he was dangerously close to the facemask on the hit.

Considering Burfict's track record, his suspension was not a surprise to many. But it caught Lewis off-guard because he believes the linebacker has moved beyond his past issues.

"In my opinion Vontaze has changed," Lewis said (via ESPN). "He's learned, he's changed, but in my opinion he's a 250-pound man that hits like a dynamite. It's like getting hit by a cement truck."

Burfict has been fined eight separate times by the NFL for hits and vulgar gestures in games. The five-game suspension for his hit on Sherman would cost him in the neighborhood of $900,000 if upheld.

He does not agree with a suspension for the hit in question.

"It's within the rules," Burfict said. "You can hit the receiver in 5 yards; you just can't hit him in the helmet or neck area. I hit him in the chest area. I guess they just have it out for me, I guess. It's whatever."





MORE:

Bengals' Vontaze Burfict questions suspension over 'legal hit'

| Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict reportedly facing 5-game suspension for illegal hit



While Lewis did not go so far as to say the NFL had it out for his linebacker, he did not agree with the discipline.

"His head was out to the left, as you can see in every single angle," Lewis said. "Behind, front, television, all-22, it's always out to the side and in front of the player. There's no contact whatsoever. And if you have to slow down things in high definition and go frame by frame, and you're still not sure, we don't officiate the game that way. … I don't see how the players can be held to that standard as well."