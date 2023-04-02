Bengals coach details Irv Smith Jr.’s fit in offense

The Cincinnati Bengals think new tight end Irv Smith Jr. can fit in better than expected as a run blocker while also providing a boost to the passing game.

So says tight ends coach James Casey, who scouted the offense’s newest free-agency addition personally on the run up to the 2019 NFL draft.

“He’s a good route runner. He’s got speed. He’s tough. He runs hard after the catch,” Casey said according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He’s got good technique as a blocker. He’s not the biggest person, but he’s got good effort and isn’t shy about doing his job. He fits what we do and he’s just a great guy. Good person. Dad played. He knows what it’s all about and he does it the right way.”

Smith has always been a little underrated as a blocker, which has been a pleasant bonus to his game considering his smaller frame (6’2″) for the position.

So while much of the focus centers understandably on Smith’s fit in a passing offense as the third or fourth option behind Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Bengals coaches also had other factors in mind when signing a free agent they watched closely during the draft process.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire