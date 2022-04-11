Bengals get close look at Bearcats WR Alec Pierce before 2022 NFL draft

A local wide receiver prospect didn’t have to travel too far for one of his official visits.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported that former Bearcat receiver Alec Pierce recently had an official 30 visit with the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Chicago Bears, and will have a private workout upcoming with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pierce is one of the most intriguing prospects in this group of receivers at 6’3″, 211 pounds and has some of the best hands in this class. He had a very solid performance in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine, running a 4.41 40-yard dash, 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and a 10’10” broad jump.

Pierce caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in helping lead Cincinnati to a 13-0 regular-season record and becoming the first Group of Five school to reach the College Football Playoff.

After an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, Pierce is seen as a potential day two pick. Wide receiver certainly isn’t high on the Bengals’ needs at the moment and Pierce would likely be WR4 on the roster. But he’d be a very interesting WR4 if the Bengals decide to actually make the call on Pierce. They could also be bluffing interest. We’re just a couple of weeks away from knowing for sure.

List