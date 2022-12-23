The Bengals didn’t play on Thursday night but they still benefited from the result.

With the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Cincinnati clinched a playoff berth.

At 10-4, the Bengals had a shot to clinch a playoff berth this week with either a win over the Patriots or a tie. But a Jets loss or tie also locked up the postseason spot.

Cincinnati still is chasing the AFC North title, which can’t be clinched this week.

“The goal is always the division title,” quarterback Joe Burrow said on Tuesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Obviously, making the playoffs is great and we can clinch on Saturday, but that’s not really the goal.”

Still, unlike the defending-champion Rams who have already been eliminated from the postseason, the Bengals are now guaranteed a shot at not only defending their AFC title, but also winning the whole thing in February.

Bengals clinch playoff berth with Jets loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk