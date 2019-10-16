Bengals clear Darqueze Dennard to practice

The Bengals have lost both of their starting cornerbacks to injury, but help is on the way.

Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been cleared to practice after spending the first six weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

That doesn’t mean Dennard is definitely going to play on Sunday, as the Bengals still have 21 days to decide whether to add him to their active 53-player roster. But given how desperate they are at the cornerback position following injuries to Williams Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick, it seems likely that Dennard would go on Sunday.

The 0-6 Bengals host the Jaguars on Sunday.