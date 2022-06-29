Are Bengals clear cut AFC North favorites?
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down if the Cincinnati Bengals can win the AFC North in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph joined the "Texans Talk Podcast" and talked about the missed chance to win a Super Bowl in Houston.
Injury optimism is an awful habit to have as a fantasy football manager. Andy Behrens dishes out a dose of reality about a group of injured players being taken too early in drafts.
The Packers need depth to develop on defense during training camp. Here are five young players capable of winning roster spots as backups this summer.
Who is the best player on every team in the AFC?
The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh may have to wait as signs are pointing toward Mitchell Trubisky being the Steelers' Week 1 starter.
Browns shouldn't give up season if Deshaun Watson can't play. Baker Mayfield has shown he can win there, and doing it again would appeal to suitors.
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen said at the end of the team’s offseason program that wide receiver Allen Robinson will run an “extremely expanded” route tree with the team this year and noted that he can do a lot of the same things that Cooper Kupp has done so successfully for the NFC West club. [more]
A list of the ins and notable outs at all 20 Premier League clubs as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and foes chase down champions Manchester City.
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
Not much news has emanated during or after the first day of the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing. One specific item of information that has emerged cries out for further analysis and interpretation. From Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press: “I’m also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process [more]
Texans' GM Nick Caserio received plenty of blowback for slow playing the Deshaun Watson situation, but it could be one of the greatest trades in NFL history. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Cleveland's dysfunction is New England's gain.
The four-time major winner has responded to criticism ahead of his debut in the Saudi-backed tour in Portland
In March, the Cleveland Browns made a brash maneuver—trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the legally embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and awarding Watson a fresh, mega contract. At the time of the deal, a Texas grand jury had just declined to indict Watson, who had been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Earlier this month, Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.
One major factor remains for the Panthers and the rest of the field in a possible pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo—and it's not about what Julian Edelman just said on a podcast.
Who has the toughest schedule in the Big Ten this fall? The easiest? And where does Penn State's strength of schedule compare?
Brooks Koepka said he’s allowed to change his opinions. However, he seemed reluctant to explain his reasoning during Tuesday's LIV presser.
Early indications are Tyler Herro's extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary ...
While standing in center field, Mike Trout signaled to his pitcher how he was tipping pitches.
How many top quarterback prospects will land in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL draft?
In the first of what is likely many reports coming out of the Watson hearing, the NFL hopes to avoid the appeals process in Sue Robinson's first ruling as arbitrator: