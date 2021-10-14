The Bengals have a new cornerback.

Cincinnati has claimed Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle, the team announced on Thursday.

Flowers started the first three games of the season but was then relegated to special teams duty for Seattle’s last two games. He then asked to be waived from the club, a request the Seahawks granted.

This season, Flowers has 16 total tackles. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Flowers has appeared in 47 games with 40 starts. He has 16 career passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 2.0 sacks.

Cincinnati needed some depth at cornerback after placing Trae Waynes (hamstring) on injured reserve earlier this week.

Bengals claim Tre Flowers off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk