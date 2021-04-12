Bengals claim TE Thaddeus Moss

After a rookie season in which he didn’t see the field with the Washington Football Team, tight end Thaddeus Moss has been claimed by the Bengals per multiple reports.

Washington released Moss last week.

Moss is the son of former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss.

The move reunites the younger Moss with quarterback Joe Burrow, who was also his quarterback at LSU. During their season together, Moss finished with 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Moss, 22, was undrafted in 2019.

